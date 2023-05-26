CalypsoAI Joins Esri Startup Program, Accelerating Geospatial Innovations
This benchmark is a significant step forward in CalypsoAI’s journey to revolutionize the world of geospatial intelligence.
Collaborating with Esri's team of experts and tapping into their extensive knowledge of geospatial issues will undoubtedly guide CalypsoAI toward greater success.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CalypsoAI announced today that it has been accepted into the Esri Startup program within the Esri Partner Network (EPN). This exciting benchmark marks a significant step forward in CalypsoAI’s journey to revolutionize the world of geospatial intelligence and unlock new possibilities through the use of trusted
— Neil Serebryany
AI.
The Esri Startup program is designed to nurture emerging startup organizations focused on leveraging geospatial technology. By providing access to cutting-edge tools, mentorship, and a vibrant community of experts, the program empowers startups to build innovative solutions that harness the power of location-based data.
“Being accepted for the Esri Startup program adds momentum to our vision of accelerating the adoption of trustworthy AI and showcases the potential of our rigorous model testing and validation platform, VESPR Validate, to geospatial data analysis,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO of CalypsoAI. “With Esri's robust suite of ArcGIS geospatial software and resources at our disposal, we are poised to supercharge our development and accelerate the deployment of our groundbreaking technologies.”
CalypsoAI’s goal in participating in the program is to transform how organizations utilize geospatial data by leveraging advanced machine learning (ML) tools to extract valuable, trustworthy insights, automate processes, and enhance decision-making capabilities.
“Being part of the Esri Startup program is a major milestone for us and will open up new avenues for innovation, and provide invaluable support and guidance as we continue to refine and scale our products,” Serebryany stated. “Collaborating with Esri's team of experts and tapping into their extensive knowledge of geospatial issues will undoubtedly guide CalypsoAI toward greater success.”
The partnership will provide a springboard for CalypsoAI to leverage both geospatial intelligence and AI to solve complex global challenges, create meaningful impact across industries and governments, and push the boundaries of geospatial innovation.
About CalypsoAI:
Founded in Silicon Valley, CalypsoAI is the industry leader in developing and delivering
AI security solutions. Our vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI
security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense
potential of Large Language Models confidently and without risk. At CalypsoAI, we
strive to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce, transforming how
businesses operate and contributing to a better world.
Website: moderator.calypsoai.com
Contact: press@calypsoai.com
Voigt
CalypsoAI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
CalypsoAI's Testing and Validation Solutions