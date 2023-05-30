Methanol Institute (MI) China WeChat Account Officially Launched
Our WeChat presence certainly helps strengthen collaborations with key stakeholders and policymakers, and enables MI China to provide more cohesive services to our members - both online and offline.”BEIJING, CHINA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Methanol Institute (Singapore) Beijing Representative Office launched its official WeChat account in China (in Chinese: 全球甲醇行业协会北京代表处).
— Zhao Kai, MI China Chief Representative
This marks an important step after MI's BJ office became officially registered as an NGO in 2022, marking the full functioning of the office under China’s Overseas NGO Law.
“WeChat’s one billion users now have a central platform to discover the best safety practices for methanol, and explore the range of market opportunities for methanol as a fuel for cars, trucks, buses, ships, cookstoves, boilers, kilns, heating and power generation,” said Zhao Kai, MI China Chief Representative. “Our WeChat presence certainly helps strengthen collaborations with key stakeholders and policymakers, and enables MI China to provide more cohesive services to our members - both online and offline.”
The newly launched MI’s China Official WeChat account consists of 3 sections: Resource, Media and About MI.
The Resource Section focuses on methanol knowledge-sharing: What Methanol is (properties); how to handle methanol safely (safety); what is the outlook of methanol as an emerging fuel; methanol production from sustainable and renewable-based energy sources (renewable); and how is methanol applied both at home and abroad (applications).
The Media Section highlights the latest industry news and dynamics: Breaking news on methanol industry developments in China and from around the world will be shared. This will also help MI members to amplify their latest progress, particularly outside China via MI’s WeChat platform. MI will provide thought leadership towards the trend and critical topics of the industry. Webinars and other industry events will be shared, providing interactive content on diversified themes.
The About MI Section includes: Members, Milestones newsletter and staff contacts. Introductions of MI members, key achievements, events across MI’s global offices, and contacts for potential member enrollment are respectively presented.
MI China will keep optimizing this platform to keep WeChat’s daily consumers informed of the latest methanol industry developments.
###
About MI
Headquartered in Singapore, Methanol Institute (MI) is a non-profit, non-governmental, and global trade association for the methanol industry. MI’s Beijing Representative office aims to promote the best safety practices, market development, and services for members.
MI
China
+86 10 5775 0450
china@methanol.org