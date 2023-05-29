Real Estate Agent and Probate Specialist Miriam Cruz Launches New Program "We Are the WIRE" for Women in Real Estate
"Women In Real Estate: Building Connections & Electrifying the Real Estate Market"
I believe in the power of connection and collaboration”LOS ANGELES , CA , UNITED STATES , May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA - Miriam Cruz, a renowned real estate agent, probate specialist, and speaker, is excited to announce the launch of her groundbreaking program, "We Are the WIRE," designed exclusively for women in the real estate industry. This self-led online course aims to empower women, enhance their lives, and strengthen their real estate businesses by leveraging their past experiences.
— Miriam Cruz
"We Are the WIRE" is a comprehensive six-module program that equips women with the knowledge and strategies needed to grow their real estate businesses and increase their earnings. Miriam Cruz understands the challenges faced by women in the industry, particularly the income disparity, with women earning an average of 56% less than their male counterparts in commissions and bonuses.
With a mission to change this disparity, Miriam Cruz states, "Women In Real Estate Women earn less Is the average than men Agent's income. On average, women earn 56% less than men from commissions and bonuses. I want to help change that."
The program focuses on various key aspects of running a purpose-driven business in real estate. Participants will learn how to identify and specialize in a specific niche, find leads, create effective scripts, connect with potential clients, follow up with leads, and ultimately secure more clients and increase their income.
"We Are the WIRE" offers a flexible self-paced learning experience, allowing participants to complete the course at their convenience. The program includes six comprehensive modules, supplemented by two follow-up coaching calls to provide additional guidance and support.
Miriam Cruz, the driving force behind "We Are the WIRE," is an accomplished real estate agent with extensive knowledge and experience in the legal system. Raised in Mexico, she has always been driven by a strong sense of purpose and a desire to make a positive impact on the world. Through her program, Miriam aims to empower and uplift women in the real estate industry, equipping them with the tools and skills necessary for success.
"I believe in the power of connection and collaboration. 'We Are the WIRE' is not just a program; it's a community that fosters support, mentorship, and growth for women in real estate," says Miriam Cruz.
"We Are the WIRE" will officially launch on June 5th, 2023. For more information and to register for the program, please visit www.miriamspeaks.com
About Miriam Cruz:
Miriam Cruz is a dedicated real estate agent, probate specialist, and speaker who holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. With her extensive experience and passion for empowering women, she founded "We Are the WIRE," an innovative program and community aimed at equipping women in the real estate industry with the tools and strategies to succeed.
Aisha Nikole
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 310-721-6270
email us here