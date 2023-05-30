A Year After A Stellar Top 14 Run on American Idol, Ava Maybee Brings Us “Limerence,” A Power Ballad Set to Drop June 9
A Recent Graduate Of NYU’s Clive Davis School of Recorded Music, The Multi-Talented Indie Pop Singer/Songwriter Will Hit the Road in June with lovelythebandLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A year after winning millions of hearts via her spectacular Top 14 success on American Idol and gaining more fans all the time from her 2021 viral breakout hit “Colors” (7M+ total streams on Apple Music and Spotify), singer/songwriter Ava Maybee follows her edgy, up-tempo track “Puke” with a blistering power ballad whose one-word title will inspire immediate Googling. The multi-talented indie pop artist’s latest single “Limerence” is set to drop June 9.
Co-written by Ava, Jason Harris and Jon Buscema (KNGDAVD) and produced by Buscema, “Limerence” begins as a soulful acoustic ballad before exploding into a high energy, atmospheric, electric guitar driven anthem. Exploring the many emotions of a complicated relationship, she sings, “Maybe it’s love/Maybe it’s limerence/Maybe I’m too dumb to know the difference/This place is haunted/You’re way too honest. . .Or maybe you’re just sick in the head” before the sweeping, infectious chorus: “Don’t you love me…”
“The song began in my head after hearing the word Limerence in my psychology class,” Ava says. “I love the way the word sounded and its meaning - a state of infatuation or obsession with another person that involves an all-consuming passion and intrusive thoughts. Many of my songs are about relationships where someone has done something to break my heart. Limerence was so empowering to write, as I was able to finally admit ownership for some of my own toxic behavior in relationships. It was so liberating to take responsibility for ‘my side of the street.’”
The three songwriters had deep discussions about the word Limerence, its meaning and how so many people experience the feelings of obsession in relationships but, as Ava says, “probably had no idea there was a word for it.” They wrote the song in a single session. “Working with Jon and Jason was truly one of the coolest musical experiences I have ever had,” she adds. “I hope it will help others to think about the role they play in their relationships.”
Between writing and recording singles these past few years, Ava has been attending NYU’s Clive Davis School of Recorded Music. After graduating this month with a degree in Music Performances with a minor in child psychology, she will hit the road for a month long June tour with L.A. based indie pop/alt rockers lovelytheband. Their 14 date U.S. tour begins June 6 at The Observatory in San Diego and wraps June 28 at Webster Hall in NYC.
Previously, Ava has opened numerous other prominent indie pop bands, including Quarters of Change (at The Mint in L.A.) and Phangs on a sold-out East Coast tour, with many in the audience attending because of the ongoing popularity of “Colors.” Having had spine surgery for double scoliosis at the age of 12, she continues her service as ambassador for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).
Ava’s tour dates with lovelytheband include:
June 6 The Observatory San Diego
June 7 The Novo Los Angeles
June 9 The House of Blues Anaheim
June 10 Ace of Spades Sacramento
June 12 The Showbox Seattle
June 14 The Depot Salt Lake City
June 15 Ogden Theatre Denver
June 18 Bogart's Cincinnati
June 20 House of Blues Chicago
June 21 The Crofoot Pontiac
June 23 9:30 Club Washington DC
June 24 Paradise Rock Club Boston
June 27 XL Live Harrisburg University Harrisburg
June 28 Webster Hall New York
