Việt Nam's five-month FDI reached nearly US$10.86 billion

HÀ NỘI - The total inflows of foreign investment in Việt Nam this year to May 20, including new and added investment and contributions for share purchases by foreign investors, reached nearly US$10.86 billion, the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

The figure was down 7.3 per cent year-on-year, but up 10.6 percentage points compared with the figure in the first four months of this year.

More than $5.26 billion was injected into 962 new projects, representing year-on-year increases of 27.8 per cent in value and 66.4 per cent in number, the agency said.

According to the agency, 1,278 transactions of capital contribution for share purchases were recorded in the period with a combined value of nearly $3.32 billion, down 5.6 per cent in number of transactions but up 67.2 per cent in value.

Nevertheless, 485 projects registered to adjust their investment with additional capital of nearly $2.28 billion, a drop of up to 59.4 per cent from the corresponding time last year.

The processing and manufacturing sector was the largest recipient of FDI, with more than $6.64 billion, accounting for 61.2 per cent of the total pledges, followed by finance-banking, real estate, and science-technology.

Among the 82 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam during the period, Singapore took the lead with over $2.53 billion, making up more than 23.3 per cent of the accumulative figure.

Japan and China came second and third with nearly $2.1 billion and some $1.61 billion, respectively. Other large investors included Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and the Republic of Korea.

Foreign investments were poured into 50 out of the 63 cities and provinces, of which Hà Nội received the most, with about $1.87 billion, accounting for about 17.2 per cent of the sum, followed by the northern province of Bắc Giang, and HCM City, Bình Dương, and Đồng Nai provinces in the south.

However, HCM City topped the list in the number of new and adjusted projects, and capital contribution for share purchases. VNS