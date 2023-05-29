PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Honor Veterans on Memorial Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted over 400 veterans and their families at the Governor’s Mansion to honor the Memorial Day holiday. Florida is home to nearly 1.5 million veterans, the third largest veteran population in the country, and 20 military installations. The Governor also gave remarks at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Ceremony and met with veterans from across the state. To watch his full remarks, click here.

“Memorial Day is a day to remember the sacrifices that our fallen servicemembers made to ensure our freedoms here in the United States, and the First Lady and I were honored to host this event at the Governor’s Mansion, said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“This Memorial Day we honor our men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We will never forget their service and commitment to our country. We owe it to their memory and to their family’s honor that we continue the fight to protect the principles that make our country great. May God bless our fallen heroes and their families on this Memorial Day.”