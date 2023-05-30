Assiniboine Credit Union Partners with thirdstream to Launch Online Membership Opening

Assiniboine Credit Union (ACU) focuses on member acquisition, enriching existing member relationships to deliver new digital onboarding for retail deposits.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiniboine Credit Union announced the successful deployment of thirdstream’s retail deposits online solution.

thirdstream’s financial services API platform provides ACU’s prospects and members with streamlined account opening experiences. The platform combines best-in-class configurable workflow processes executing from initial applications through to funded accounts, in as little as five minutes. Applicants’ identity is verified remotely, using any mobile device, taking a picture of government issued photo identification and comparing this to a selfie to confirm the applicant is who they claim to be. As an alternative, applications can verify their identity by signing in to another financial institution where they hold a Canadian dollar savings or chequing account. The process is fast, frictionless and consistently reliable.

ACU partnered with thirdstream to leverage its growing position in the province, as well as thirdstream’s success with variously sized federally and provincially regulated financial institutions. The platform delivers retail, commercial and credit card onboarding, as well as online consumer lending to over fifty Canadian credit unions, banks and trust companies today.

“Credit unions like ours are always seeking out innovative ways to become more digital, and improve efficiency without losing the personal touch we are known for," said Kevin Sitka, President & CEO. “Partnering with thirdstream ensures we can deliver fast, frictionless onboarding experiences that also help ACU lower deposit acquisition costs.”

“ACU understands the evolving needs of members and those who want to join a credit union today. We are committed to providing members with the best digital banking experiences,” Sitka added. “Our relationship with thirdstream reflects the ongoing journey where our credit union embraces technology that transforms the digital experience, automates manual tasks, and improves back-office efficiencies. This allows our employees to refocus their efforts on growing member relationships, and that value extends to our member base.”

“ACU is innovative, engaged, and outcome-focused, with an outstanding team that has a great reputation for serving members,” says thirdstream CEO Keith Ginter. “I’m excited about how our team helps financial institutions rethink their approaches serving existing members, as well as new member acquisitions, especially in the online space. Our platform provides clients with online and in-branch experiences for retail and commercial applicants, and helps financial institutions connect critical lending experiences, including credit card onboarding and unsecured consumer lending online, all into a single, smooth onboarding journey from their very first touchpoint.”

thirdstream’s solutions help reduce fraudulent applications, speed up onboarding times, improve front-to-back-office effort, while continually improving the member experience from their first contact with financial institutions. The deployment will be fully integrated into ACU’s enterprise core processing systems, utilizing Celero Xchange, and embedded in their digital banking experience, also delivered by Celero Solutions.

For more information on thirdstream, or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.thirdstream.ca/contact.

About thirdstream

thirdstream is headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, providing digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to Canadian banks, credit unions and trust companies. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solutions support consumer and business account opening, credit card onboarding, and unsecured retail lending, including adjudication. The thirdstream platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, any time, from any device. To learn more, visit www.thirdstream.ca.

About Assiniboine Credit Union

Assiniboine Credit Union is a financial co-operative in Manitoba with branches in Winnipeg, Thompson and Gillam. As a certified B Corp, ACU serves its members on Treaty 1 and Treaty 5 lands, located on the traditional territories of the Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, and Dene Peoples, and the homeland of the Red River Métis Nation. ACU uses its expertise and resources to foster self-reliant and sustainable communities, while taking care to consider the impact of business decisions on employees, members, the environment and the communities it serves.