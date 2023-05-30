Miratech Announces Gold Sponsorship Participation at Genesys Xperience
Miratech is excited to announce its participation in Genesys Xperience 2023, one of the industry's premier events focused on CX and contact center technology.
NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech, a leading Business Transformation as a Service company, is excited to announce its participation in Genesys Xperience 2023, one of the industry's premier events focused on customer experience and contact center technology. The event will take place on June 19 – 21 at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, Denver, Colorado, and Miratech will be showcasing its cutting-edge solutions and services as a longstanding vendor-partner of Genesys.
— Adam Underkoffler, VP of Global Alliances at Miratech
Genesys Xperience brings together industry leaders, technology experts, and visionaries to explore the latest advancements of Genesys Cloud CX solutions. This event serves as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, enabling organizations to transform their customer engagement strategies and drive business growth.
At Genesys Xperience, Miratech will showcase its innovative contact center services, tailored specifically to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and their challenges. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, automation, and analytics, Miratech's comprehensive suite of business transformation services enable organizations to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, enhance operational efficiencies, and drive user engagement and loyalty.
As a loyal partner to Genesys for nearly 25 years, Miratech has consistently demonstrated its expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients. With a deep understanding of Genesys technology and an extensive portfolio of Genesys engineering, integrations and successful implementations, Miratech has helped numerous organizations worldwide optimize their customer experience journeys and achieve unparalleled business results.
"We are thrilled to be a part of Genesys Xperience once again and to strengthen our partnership with Genesys and the larger Genesys ecosystem," said Adam Underkoffler, VP of Global Alliances at Miratech. "Our longstanding collaboration has empowered us to deliver transformative solutions to Genesys’ clients, helping them redefine their customer experience strategies and achieve exceptional business outcomes. We look forward to showcasing our expertise, thought-leadership, business transformation advisory, and fostering valuable connections at this event."
To learn more about Genesys Xperience and register for the event, please visit the event page.
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.com.
