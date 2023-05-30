Welcome to the Coaching Revolution
In today's fast-paced and competitive business world, high performers, business owners, and executives are seeking a new standard in coaching. The era of fragmented and disjointed self-development approaches is coming to an end.
Instead, professionals desire a trusted partner who can guide them through their personal and professional journeys, eliminating limiting beliefs, trauma, and stress, while also fostering growth, insights, and clarity.
Enter the groundbreaking Paseda360 Approach, a revolutionary coaching method that is taking the industry by storm.
Goodbye 1980’s GROW Model and the non-directive style.
Hello Paseda360.
Developed by AC Fellow, renowned high-performance coach Angela Cox, Paseda360 is the ONLY coaching method that covers the end-to-end coaching spectrum.
Angela Cox has created a unique process that addresses the holistic needs of clients, focusing on their past, present, and future. Drawing from her extensive experience working with thousands of clients, Angela has crafted a seamless and effective system that generates transformative results.
The Paseda360 Approach offers a comprehensive curriculum delivered through a blended learning approach for both UK and international students.
Nicky Sharp, an Advanced Practitioner Transformational Coaching Certificate student expressed her enthusiasm for the Paseda360 Practitioner program, stating, "Deciding to join the Paseda360 Practitioner was my best decision this year. If you're not already a coach and thinking about a career change, this is a brilliant course! I'm enjoying every minute of it and am growing into the possibilities and confidence Paseda360 brings."
By becoming a Paseda360 Practitioner, individuals gain access to a comprehensive coaching method that saves time and money while delivering remarkable transformational results for their clients. The Paseda360 Approach is a powerful tool for coaches looking to elevate their practice and provide unparalleled support to high performers, business owners, and executives seeking personal and professional growth.
To learn more about the Paseda360 Approach and how it can revolutionise your coaching practice, please visit https://paseda360.com or contact the team by email engage@paseda360.com
Welcome to the coaching revolution.
