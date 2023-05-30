Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Disease Detection
Artificial Intelligence has made significant headlines this year thanks to platforms like ChatGPT, but is it possible to apply AI to the healthcare sector?
With Qassay® lateral flow readers powered by Artificial Intelligence, it will be possible to detect heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, different viruses, and/or fertility problems
The potential of Artificial Intelligence is transforming a wide range of professional sectors and reshaping productive processes as we know them. P4Q, the world leader in advanced electronic manufacturing, has launched its most innovative project: Qassay®, lateral flow electronic readers combined with AI. These devices are capable of detecting diseases such as cancer, diabetes, sexually transmitted diseases, or cardiovascular pathologies thanks to Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Analysis.
The main objective of the company is to make rapid tests universal from home - as widely used during the pandemic - and thus democratize universal access to a more digital, efficient, and affordable healthcare.
This product has aroused the interest of both American companies and Nordic countries, and they have already signed their first supply contract in Norway, 15,000 devices for the performance of C-reactive protein tests.
How it works: The operation of Qassay devices is very simple and intuitive, and the user can easily follow the steps through their mobile phone. This will greatly simplify the routine analysis process, avoiding recurrent trips for sample collection and subsequent analysis in clinical laboratories.
The reading of the lateral flow strips takes less than 5 seconds, and thanks to the high sensitivity levels of Qassay devices, they can perform detection even with low levels of analytes. Additionally, they have created user-friendly software capable of detecting and quantifying any analyte through the combination of three developed Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Data export in different formats is also allowed to facilitate data analysis.
The company, with production plant in Albuquerque (New Mexico), announced earlier this week that it will participate in the most relevant medical fair internationally, AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry), which will be held in Los Angeles, California, at the end of July. The United States will become the main market for the company this year. "Attending the AACC trade fair will be an excellent opportunity for Qassay to showcase its products and solutions to potential customers and explore the ecosystem of innovative companies in the healthcare sector," explains Aitor Alapont, CEO of P4Q, the parent company of Qassay®.
