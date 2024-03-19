P4Q consolidates growth with turnover projected to reach 100 million this year
We have evolved from being a 100% subcontractor to become a full-stack group with different business verticals based on proprietary products.”NUEVA YORK, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P4Q consolidates growth with turnover projected to reach 100 million this year
— Aitor Alapont, CEO and Co-Founder of P4Q
The Spain-based Full-Stack Technology Group approaches its 25th anniversary with a forecast of 10% growth over 2023
The European company has increased its staff numbers over the last year, with 50 new employees, reaching a total of 300
“Diversification, globalization and talent” are the keystones of the Spanish company
Full-Stack Technology Group P4Q has announced its economic forecast for 2024. After investments of more than 8 million euros in 2022 and 2023, the industrial group has bolstered its growth and will reach 100 million euros in turnover – 10% over the previous year – in a key year for the company. One of the keys to this sustained increase in turnover is its diversification strategy and commitment to creating proprietary product ecosystems (IoT devices) for high-growth markets in highly competitive sectors such as solar photovoltaic and medical-health.
“We have evolved from being a 100% subcontractor to become a full-stack group with different business verticals (solar and health) based on proprietary products. This has been possible thanks to a highly qualified and committed team, as well as a strong diversification strategy,” says Aitor Alapont, CEO and Co-Founder of P4Q.
At present, P4Q has production centres in Spain, China and the United States. Its 4,500 m2 headquarters in Alonsotegi (a Basque municipality of 2,900 inhabitants) houses its R+D+I centre, production plant, assembly cells, IoT device monitoring centre, solar tracker showroom and head offices, among other things. In addition to these facilities, it has advanced service centres in Brazil, Chile and Mexico, reinforced in recent months by the growth of the vertical solar business.
The P4Q group has strengthened its technological DNA by developing a wide range of proprietary products and services that merge more than two decades of expertise in electronics along with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Analytics.
P4Q’s diversification strategy has resulted in brands such as Suntrack (world leader in solar tracker controllers with more than 800,000 devices worldwide and forecast to reach one million this year) and Qassay, an innovative lateral flow reader for rapid home testing.
