KPMG Recognizes SequoiaDB's Achievements in Fintech Industry
SequoiaDB, a renowned provider of distributed databases, has been honoured with the esteemed KPMG China Top 50 Technology Award 2022.TORONTO, CANADA , May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SequoiaDB, a renowned provider of distributed databases, has been honoured with the esteemed KPMG China Top 50 Technology Award 2022. This accolade serves as a testament to the company's technical expertise and innovation in the realm of data management technology, Data Lake integration, and real-time database solutions. KPMG's endorsement of SequoiaDB underscores its capacity to deliver groundbreaking technological solutions and solidifies its position as a market leader in the database technology field.
This recognition emphasizes the significance of technological innovation and the development of pioneering technology solutions that have the potential to reshape the industry landscape. In this regard, SequoiaDB stands out as a frontrunner, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to providing clients with innovative and impactful solutions.
Established in 2012 under the leadership of Jordan Tang, a seasoned entrepreneur and veteran in the database technology industry, SequoiaDB has been dedicated to addressing Big-Data challenges through its research and development of distributed databases. The company's R&D team comprises experts from IBM DB2, who are deeply devoted to continuous innovation and advancement. The SequoiaDB lab in Toronto serves as a thriving hub for innovation, where emerging technologies are explored and industry trends are anticipated. Through active engagement in research and development, SequoiaDB strives to create cutting-edge database technology and solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of its clients.
As digitalization continues to permeate daily life, the financial and banking industry finds itself in need of managing the "transaction core" to handle single-result business data and constructing the "data core" to manage comprehensive business data. As an innovative company, SequoiaDB provides enterprises with a unified data source for full data storage and real-time cross-business data access through its pioneering "Real-time data lake" and "Multimode Data Lake" architecture. This approach aims to assist institutions in managing data more effectively and securely while offering enhanced decision support. With a strong emphasis on real-time data management and integration, SequoiaDB's advanced database technology has empowered businesses worldwide to rapidly and efficiently store and process massive amounts of data.
Tang's extensive experience as a veteran in the database industry and serial entrepreneur lends credibility and robustness to the company's development process. Tang commended KPMG's endorsement, stating, "The rise of AI has brought forth new demands for database technology, and traditional relational databases, designed for structured data, fall short in meeting the requirements for flexible data structures. SequoiaDB's focus lies in leveraging distributed technologies to build the underlying infrastructure for semi-structured and unstructured data. This innovative approach effectively bridges the technical gaps of traditional relational databases."
SequoiaDB also takes pride in its Toronto lab, which plays a pivotal role in its journey of innovation. The lab houses a team of skilled and knowledgeable professionals specializing in IDB DB2 and other advanced database technologies. These experts actively engage in research and exploration of cutting-edge technologies, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry. Their findings and insights play a crucial role in driving SequoiaDB's ongoing advancements and their ability to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to their clients.
In conclusion, the recognition bestowed upon SequoiaDB by KPMG, coupled with its unwavering commitment to innovation, research, and development, reinforces its position as a leading provider of database technology solutions. With their expertise in distributed databases, dedication to Data Lake integration, and utilization of AI, SequoiaDB remains at the vanguard of the industry, empowering businesses with efficient data management solutions and driving the digital transformation of various sectors worldwide.
jiajia Lee
SequoiaDB
