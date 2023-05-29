SequoiaDB was nominated in Gartner's "Market Guide for DBMS, China" report
SequoiaDB has been acknowledged in Gartner's "Market Guide for DBMS, China," solidifying its position as a major player in the Chinese database market.TORONTO, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SequoiaDB, a prominent distributed database company in China, has been acknowledged in Gartner's "Market Guide for DBMS, China," solidifying its position as a major player in the Chinese database market. This recognition highlights SequoiaDB's unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that cater to the evolving requirements of its customers.
Gartner's "Market Guide for DBMS, China" report provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese database market, encompassing market trends and key vendors. The inclusion of SequoiaDB in this report serves as a testament to the company's strong foothold in the Chinese database industry and its expanding global presence.
Established in 2012, SequoiaDB has rapidly emerged as one of the most innovative companies in the sector. As digitization increasingly permeates everyday life, SequoiaDB believes that the financial and banking industries require a 'Transaction Core' for managing business data and a 'Data Core' for managing the complete data lifecycle. Therefore, SequoiaDB's distributed database system provides efficient and comprehensive data management solutions for customers across various industries.
"SequoiaDB is dedicated to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology and solutions. We are proud to once again be recognized by Gartner. The rapid development of artificial intelligence demands a fresh approach to database technology. While relational databases have proven valuable for structured data, they fall short of accommodating the flexible data structures required by AI. At SequoiaDB, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Through AI, we innovate and explore the transformative impact of distributed databases across various industries. Our focus lies in harnessing the potential of distributed technologies to establish a robust data foundation that seamlessly handles structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data," said Jordan Tang.
Jordan Tang, a serial entrepreneur and veteran of the database technology industry, has led SequoiaDB's exponential expansion over the past decade, making it a leader in the Chinese database market. With a deep understanding of customer needs and an unwavering focus on innovation, Tang has spearheaded the development of a range of cutting-edge solutions that have revolutionized the way businesses manage their data.
In addition to its strong leadership, SequoiaDB boasts a talented team of researchers and engineers, including a group of senior experts in IDB DB2 database technology at its Toronto lab. This team is committed to staying ahead of emerging technologies and leveraging their expertise to develop solutions that meet customers' specific needs in various industries.
SequoiaDB's inclusion in the Gartner report further underscores its global recognition as a leading provider of distributed database solutions. With Jordan Tang's profound understanding of technology and customer needs, along with the talented team of experts at SequoiaDB, the company is poised to continue leading the way in the database market. Its innovative and scalable solutions are set to revolutionize the database management system market worldwide.
