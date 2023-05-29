Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Union Local School District
5/30/2023 TO 5/30/2023		 Performance Audit
Belmont Harrison Juvenile District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Butler Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Millville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Clinton Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Columbiana County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Woodvale Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Village of Arcanum
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Defiance Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Elm Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Marlboro Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Franklin Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
1/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Worthington
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Elevated Excellence Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hancock Delaware Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Henry Village of Hamler
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Avon Lake Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lucas Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stokes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Paint Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Monroe Village of Miltonsburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery First Community Health Services, LLC.
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Huber Heights-Bethel Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hillgrove Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Noble Noble County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Paulding Paulding County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Perry New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Portage Portage County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble College Corner Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Putnam Village of Miller City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Stark Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Louisville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Summit Imagine Leadership Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Northeast Ohio Applied Health NOAH LLC
1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Washington Barlow Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Village of Congress
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit

