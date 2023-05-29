Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Union Local School District
5/30/2023 TO 5/30/2023
|Performance Audit
|Belmont Harrison Juvenile District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Butler
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Millville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Woodvale Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Village of Arcanum
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Elm Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Marlboro Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
1/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Worthington
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Elevated Excellence Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Delaware Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Village of Hamler
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Avon Lake Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stokes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Paint Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Monroe
|Village of Miltonsburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|First Community Health Services, LLC.
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Huber Heights-Bethel Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hillgrove Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Noble
|Noble County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Portage County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|College Corner Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Village of Miller City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Louisville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Imagine Leadership Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northeast Ohio Applied Health NOAH LLC
1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Washington
|Barlow Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Village of Congress
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit