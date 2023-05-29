FEMA Coordinates with Network of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to Provide Support and Humanitarian Aid Following Impacts from Typhoon Mawar

WASHINGTON -- Crews continue to work to restore electricity and water service in the affected areas, with more than 65% of Guam’s substations being restored and more than 70% of power restored in areas of Rota of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). Feeding and bottled water operations continue as needed and requested by the territory and the commonwealth officials.

Federal, territorial, commonwealth and local government personnel, and volunteer organizations continue responding to residents in Guam and CNMI to address key life-safety measures and to address recovery needs. As efforts switch from response to recovery, more personnel are on their way to the region to support emergency officials’ efforts.

More than 500 FEMA personnel are supporting response and recovery efforts in Guam and CNMI, with more than 200 staff in Guam. FEMA is coordinating with its network of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters to provide support and humanitarian aid in the areas impacted by Typhoon Mawar.

Team Rubicon deployed a coordination team to Guam to assist officials with identifying unmet needs.

deployed a coordination team to Guam to assist officials with identifying unmet needs. The Salvation Army , in partnership with the Southern Baptists Disaster teams , also deployed personnel to Guam where they are supporting local officials in recovery efforts.

, in partnership with the , also deployed personnel to Guam where they are supporting local officials in recovery efforts. Amazon Disaster Relief is delivering donations of water filters, mosquito netting and other essential items.

is delivering donations of water filters, mosquito netting and other essential items. Catholic Charities is supporting three different on-island shelters and a local food pantry.

is supporting three different on-island shelters and a local food pantry. The Buddhist Tu Chi Foundation is collaborating with local restaurants to identify and provide feeding for survivors.

is collaborating with local restaurants to identify and provide feeding for survivors. The American Red Cross of Guam hotline is operational: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for anyone trying to reach friends or relatives who are on the island. Red Cross volunteers are also on the island helping support shelters and feeding missions.

Territorial, Commonwealth and Voluntary Actions

The Guam Power Authority continues its restoration efforts, reporting more than 65% of substations have been restored, with 16.2% of customer demand also restored. The authority is working on restoring substations, which will substantially increase power to more residents.

continues its restoration efforts, reporting more than 65% of substations have been restored, with 16.2% of customer demand also restored. The authority is working on restoring substations, which will substantially increase power to more residents. The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation reports that it has restored power to 79% of its customers on Rota, while Saipan and Tinian are fully energized.

reports that it has restored power to 79% of its customers on Rota, while Saipan and Tinian are fully energized. The Guam Waterworks Authority continues restoration efforts, reporting 47% of operable wells are online in the northern area. In addition to the four 60,000-gallon water tanks announced Saturday, the authority also deployed four more 6,000-gallon tanks, with more planned.

continues restoration efforts, reporting 47% of operable wells are online in the northern area. In addition to the four 60,000-gallon water tanks announced Saturday, the authority also deployed four more 6,000-gallon tanks, with more planned. Shelters remain open in Guam, with more than 800 survivors being served.

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport in Guam announced it will reopen to the public Monday, but passengers should expect delays as airlines continue to recover to pre-typhoon operations.

in Guam announced it will reopen to the public Monday, but passengers should expect delays as airlines continue to recover to pre-typhoon operations. While commercial air traffic is pending, cargo flights continue arriving, including a humanitarian shipment scheduled today carrying blood products, clean-up kits, work gloves, trash bags, collapsible mops and comfort kits including hygiene products.

The U.S. Small Business Administration deployed personnel to conduct assessments and support recovery efforts as needed.

deployed personnel to conduct assessments and support recovery efforts as needed. The National Disaster Distress Helpline remains activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support.

remains activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams are deployed to Guam to assist with temporary emergency power, temporary roofing and debris management support. Additional personnel are providing public works and engineering technical expertise.

teams are deployed to Guam to assist with temporary emergency power, temporary roofing and debris management support. Additional personnel are providing public works and engineering technical expertise. The Guam National Guard remains activated assisting local and territorial police with traffic control.

remains activated assisting local and territorial police with traffic control. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has two health medical task force teams and one incident management team in Guam supporting health and medical assignments with local hospitals and dialysis centers.

has two health medical task force teams and one incident management team in Guam supporting health and medical assignments with local hospitals and dialysis centers. To learn more about the Typhoon Mawar response and recovery efforts, visit FEMA.gov

Residents should remain cautious, avoiding floodwaters and take precautions as they return home and begin cleanup efforts.

Safety Messages