VENTURAPARK CELEBRATES 26 YEARS OF PROVIDING UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES

The park has, being one of their favorites, the roller coaster in the Fun World area, the go-karts of Grand Prix and the slides and pools of Wet'n Wild world.

We are excited about the path Venturapark will take now that it belongs to The Dolphin Company family, be sure that we will have new and exciting news very soon.” — commented Carlos Hernandez, Venturapark's General Manager.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, May 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Venturapark, Cancun's only water park and a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, will celebrate 26 years of providing unforgettable experiences. It will offer attractive promotions and fun activities such as foam parties, inflatable festivals, and live music to commemorate the occasion.Venturapark opened in 1996 and, in June of last year, joined The Dolphin Company family. Since then, the standards of quality and service offered by this worldwide operator have permeated all the parks, habitats, and marinas that comprise it. Likewise, it has been reinvesting in the maintenance of rides, the opening of new attractions , and everything that contributes to generating greater and better experiences for its visitors."We are very happy to celebrate 26 years of offering fun and unique activities to our visitors, whether for couples, friends, or family. Our park will always be the best option due to the diversity of its activities. We are excited about the path Venturapark will take now that it belongs to The Dolphin Company family, be sure that we will have new and exciting news very soon," commented Carlos Hernandez, Venturapark's General Manager.To celebrate its anniversary, on Sunday, May 21 Venturapark will offer its visitors a fun day with live music, inflatables, and a prize wheel. In addition, from May 17 to 31, there will be 3x2 on its Fun or Platinum passes by purchasing online at www.venturapark.com or by calling 998 8494748 using the code: aniv23. Venturapark is a park of Quintana Roo history and tradition that, throughout these 26 years, has received more than four million visitors who have enjoyed the more than 15 attractions that the park has, being one of their favorites, the roller coaster "hurricane" in the Fun World area, the go-karts of Grand Prix and the slides and pools of Wet'n Wild world About Venturapark:Venturapark is the only water park overlooking the Caribbean Sea and has been offering fun activities for the whole family for over 26 years. Its visitors can enjoy pools and slides, zip lines, go-karts, roller coasters, virtual reality, and more than 15 attractions in the 5 themed worlds it offers to refresh and have fun. Proudly, it is part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a worldwide presence. For more information, visit https://www.venturapark.com/ and www.thedolphinco.com About The Dolphin Company:For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

VenturaPark Cancun, Mexico.