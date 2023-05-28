UPDATE* St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003988

TROOPER: Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME LAST SEEN: 05/28/2023 at 0140 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford

MISSING PERSON: Burton Covey

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

*UPDATE* Covey has been located alive and well.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 05/28/2023 at approximately 0045 hours, Troopers were notified of a missing person identified as Burton Covey(77). Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford and did not return home. Covey has Alzheimer’s according to family members and gets lost at night. Covey was driving a 2007 black Honda Ridgeline with Vermont registration 406A702. Covey was seen at the Cumberland Farms in Woodsville, NH around 0145. He called his wife using the store phone, officers were sent to the store but Covey left the store in the described vehicle before their arrival. Attached is a picture of Covey, anyone with information about Covey’s whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Johnsbury 802-748-3111.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819