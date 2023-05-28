*UPDATE* St. Johnsbury / Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003988
TROOPER: Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME LAST SEEN: 05/28/2023 at 0140 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford
MISSING PERSON: Burton Covey
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
*UPDATE* Covey has been located alive and well.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On 05/28/2023 at approximately 0045 hours, Troopers were notified of a missing person identified as Burton Covey(77). Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford and did not return home. Covey has Alzheimer’s according to family members and gets lost at night. Covey was driving a 2007 black Honda Ridgeline with Vermont registration 406A702. Covey was seen at the Cumberland Farms in Woodsville, NH around 0145. He called his wife using the store phone, officers were sent to the store but Covey left the store in the described vehicle before their arrival. Attached is a picture of Covey, anyone with information about Covey’s whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Johnsbury 802-748-3111.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819