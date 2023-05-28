Submit Release
UPDATE: Derby / Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5002474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen                           

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 at approximately 0659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Pisgah, Westmore, VT

VIOLATION: Death Investigation

 

DECEASED: Linda Friello                                          

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT

 

***UPDATE***

 

The victim in this case is identified as Linda Friello (53) of Hamden, CT. There is no further information available.

 

 

**ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE**

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/2023, at approximately 0659 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of personal property next to one of the scenic views on Mount Pisgah in the town of Westmore, VT. An investigation subsequently began, and it was learned a female had fallen to her death from the lookout. Further investigation revealed this to be an intentional act by the female and the death is not considered suspicious. Identity of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin. The Vermont State Police was assisted in the recovery of the deceased by Glover Ambulance and the Westmore Fire Department. No further information is available.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

 

UPDATE: Derby / Death Investigation

