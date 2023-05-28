Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin

The signs at the intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets have been unveiled in the city of Lachin.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the unveiling ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the streets.

Khosrov bey Sultanov Street is 1,329 meters in length and 12 meters in width, while Zangazur Street 2,142 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

The head of state unveiled the street name signs.

After getting acquainted with the street, President Ilham Aliyev viewed the cottages built in the city of Lachin.