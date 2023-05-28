Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,459 in the last 365 days.

Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - 28 May 2023, 16:00

The signs at the intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets have been unveiled in the city of Lachin.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the unveiling ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the streets.

Khosrov bey Sultanov Street is 1,329 meters in length and 12 meters in width, while Zangazur Street 2,142 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

The head of state unveiled the street name signs.

After getting acquainted with the street, President Ilham Aliyev viewed the cottages built in the city of Lachin.

You just read:

Signs at intersection of Khosrov bey Sultanov and Zangazur streets were unveiled in city of Lachin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more