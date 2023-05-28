State Prison Inmate Homicide Under Investigation

May 28, 2023

(JESSUP, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate that has been ruled a homicide.

The inmate is identified as Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, 27. Delfosse was a state prison inmate serving time for burglary at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Jessup, Md. Delfosse was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Service personnel.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He is being held in another location within the Division of Correction. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed.

On May 27, 2023, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death. Investigators told State Police Delfosse was found in his cell with multiple injuries shortly before 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene and processed the cell for evidence. The preliminary investigation indicates Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates when the incident occurred. A specific cause of death is not known at this time. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine cause and manner of death.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators continue the investigation with assistance provided by the DPSCS IIU. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

###

