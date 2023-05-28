Saudi Arabia forbids non-pilgrimage visa holders from performing Hajj
“Beware… No Hajj without Visa” is a Saudi campaign aiming at alerting non-Saudi pilgrims to the mandatory need of obtaining official Hajj permitsMECCA, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the pursuit of raising awareness among inbound Muslim pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched on Sunday another campaign dubbed “Be Aware… No Hajj without a Visa”, which aims at alerting non-Saudi pilgrims to the mandatory need of obtaining the official permits that will allow them to perform Hajj.
The ministry also highlighted the necessity of fulfilling all statutory requirements set by the relevant authorities, while it warned at the same time against fake accounts claiming to obtain permits for foreign pilgrims.
The ministry clarified that a visa specifically issued for performing Hajj must be obtained by pilgrims prior to their arrival to Saudi Arabia, stressing that the Kingdom’s relevant authorities will not allow those holding other types of entry visas to carry out pilgrimage at the holy sites, including visit visa, tourism visa, employment visa, or transit visa.
Unlike Muslim-majority countries, pilgrims coming from Europe, the Americas and Australia will have to apply for Hajj via the Nusuk online platform, which categorically denies credibility to online accounts and people claiming to provide Hajj-related services and options at lower prices within an illegal framework.
Illustrated instructions, details, and information have also been made available for pilgrims by the Hajj ministry, including notes on prohibited luggage on planes, as well as filling a customs declaration upon entry or departure, in the following cases: possessing foreign or local currencies with a value exceeding 60,000 Saudi riyals, possessing bullions or jewelry with a value exceeding 60,000 Saudi riyals, possessing goods in commercial quantities with a value higher than 3,000 Saudi riyals, or carrying goods subject to the excise tax.
