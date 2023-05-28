St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Fishing equipment from South Hero
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003020
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/28/23 (theft occurred between 1700 on 05/27 and 0600 on 05/28)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Apple Island Marina (US Rt. 2 South Hero)
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny (Fishing equipment)
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Fred Satink
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The victim called the State Police on 05/28/2023 to report the theft of fishing equipment valued between 3 and 5 thousand dollars. The equipment was stolen out of his boat which was docked at the Apple Island Marina. Stolen equipment included several St. Croix brand fishing rods and reels and 12-15 clear tackle boxes full of fishing tackle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Police or Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department.