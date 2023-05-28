St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Fishing equipment from South Hero

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2003020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/28/23 (theft occurred between 1700 on 05/27 and 0600 on 05/28)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Apple Island Marina (US Rt. 2 South Hero)

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny (Fishing equipment)

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

VICTIM: Fred Satink

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The victim called the State Police on 05/28/2023 to report the theft of fishing equipment valued between 3 and 5 thousand dollars. The equipment was stolen out of his boat which was docked at the Apple Island Marina. Stolen equipment included several St. Croix brand fishing rods and reels and 12-15 clear tackle boxes full of fishing tackle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Police or Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department.