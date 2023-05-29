Edamam Releases A Meal Planner API Product For Health and Wellness Companies

The Meal Planner API provides powerful functionality for businesses to build very personalized meal plans for customer, patients, or employees, considering food preferences and restrictions, allergies, nutrient needs, or specific health goals. Edamam's Recipe Search API powers nutrition driven recipe search across over 2 million recipes from 500+ online recipe creators. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam launched today its Meal Planner API for companies, whose clients have specific wellness or health goals related to diet.

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, an industry leader in food and nutrition data solutions for business in the health, wellness, and food sectors, released today a new Meal Planner API. The API provides powerful functionality for businesses to build very personalized meal plans for customer, patients, or employees, considering food preferences and restrictions, allergies, nutrient needs, or specific health goals.

The Meal Planner API leverages Edamam’s proprietary technology and a database of over 5 million recipes that have been nutritionally analyzed and tagged by the company for every nutrient, allergen, diet, and chronic condition, as well as meal type, dish type, cuisine, and additional parameters such as glycemic index and CO2 impact. Edamam’s already existing Recipe Search API leverages the same database to provide individual meal recommendations. The Meal Planner API create an additional layer of convenience to provide recommendations optimized over several days or weeks.

“The Meal Planner was born out of customer demand as most people plan and shop for their meals on a weekly rather than on a meal-by-meal basis,” commented Victor Penev, the Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

The key features of the Meal Planner are:

• Personalization – based on nutrient needs, diets, allergies, or food preferences.

• Meal customization – easy to define number of days and meals per day.

• Substitution – quick replacement of one meal (recipe) for another as needed.

“Our mission is to simplify food choices and help people eat better and the Meal Planner is a needed tool in the toolset to achieve this mission,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam’s Meal Planner API is now in private beta and the company offers promotional rates to early subscribers that join the waitlist. Edamam plans to expand the meal plan beyond recipes to include grocery food items and eventually restaurant meals as well as link it to a grocery shopping and food delivery experiences via partnerships with companies in the space.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.