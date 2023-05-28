65 outstanding firms honoured for digital transformation

VIETNAM, May 28 - HÀ NỘI — Sixty-five enterprises were honoured for their outstanding digital products and solutions at a ceremony held in the capital city on Saturday.

Among the awarded firms included Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, mobile carrier MobiFone, Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corp and TTC Bien Hoa.

During the ceremony, seven provinces and cities were also recognised for their successes in organising and proactively implementing the policy of the industrial revolution 4.0 and the national digital transformation programme.

These localities were Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang and Bến Tre City.

Addressing the event, chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, Phan Xuân Dũng said businesses and state management agencies were pioneers in the digital transformation which was an imperative and indispensable trend to improve production and business efficiency, enhance competitiveness and successfully implement the strategy of building a digital government, digital economy and digital society in the era of the industrial revolution 4.0.

The I4.0 awards aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of digital transformation, and innovation made by organisations and businesses, thus promoting their digital transformation for the development of the digital economy, Dũng said.

These awards were granted by the Vietnam Automation Association and the Innovation and Digital Transformation Institute under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations for the second time. — VNS