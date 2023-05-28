Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,446 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - Aggravated Assault and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2023 0022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: May Pond Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Sara Hall                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on May Pond Road in the Town of Barton. Investigation found that Sara Hall caused pain and injury to another individual. Hall was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks on charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

Hall was held on $5,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court and will be arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court on Tuesday May 30 2023 at 12:30PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/30/2023 12:30PM            

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks - Aggravated Assault and VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more