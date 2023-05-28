Derby Barracks - Aggravated Assault and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/28/2023 0022 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: May Pond Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sara Hall
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on May Pond Road in the Town of Barton. Investigation found that Sara Hall caused pain and injury to another individual. Hall was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks on charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release.
Hall was held on $5,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court and will be arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court on Tuesday May 30 2023 at 12:30PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/30/2023 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881