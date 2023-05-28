Derby Barracks - Aggravated Assault and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2023 0022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: May Pond Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sara Hall

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on May Pond Road in the Town of Barton. Investigation found that Sara Hall caused pain and injury to another individual. Hall was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks on charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Hall was held on $5,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court and will be arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court on Tuesday May 30 2023 at 12:30PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/30/2023 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov