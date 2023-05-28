Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1002998

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2023; 2327

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2A / Hemlock Road, St. George, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Tegan Ross

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers were patrolling in the town of St. George along Route 2A when they observed a speeding violation. After a traffic stop was conducted with the vehicle, Troopers determined the operator, Ross, had a criminally suspended driver's license and an active warrant for his arrest. Ross was subsequently placed under arrest and was processed and then transported to the Northwest State Regional Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2023; 0815

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

