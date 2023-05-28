Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002998
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2023; 2327
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2A / Hemlock Road, St. George, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Tegan Ross
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers were patrolling in the town of St. George along Route 2A when they observed a speeding violation. After a traffic stop was conducted with the vehicle, Troopers determined the operator, Ross, had a criminally suspended driver's license and an active warrant for his arrest. Ross was subsequently placed under arrest and was processed and then transported to the Northwest State Regional Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2023; 0815
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.