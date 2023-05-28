RE: ROAD CLOSURE - VT Route 105/Lumbra Rd Sheldon

THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN.

Vt Route 105 near Lumbra Rd will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

