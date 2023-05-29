Intrinseque Health, an ENISO 13485 certified, Project Management-based, Global Clinical Supply Chain solutions, has set up a new facility in Seoul, South Korea.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health Announces Its New Facility In South Korea

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 Certified, Global Clinical Supply Chain Organization Is Proud To Announce Its New Facility In Seoul, South Korea

Intrinseque Health is proud to announce its new office in Seoul, South Korea

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support Organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions, has set up a new facility in Seoul, South Korea.

“Being one of the top ten global clinical trial destinations, South Korea is the go-to destination and a hotspot for the drug development industry. With its unparalleled ability to build & execute complex clinical supply plans, source for clinical supplies, medical equipment locally in-country for clinical development programs, the new South Korea entity will enable Intrinseque Health to offer even more comprehensive and robust solutions and services to its customers in the Asia Pacific region,” said Ms. Ann Young Lee, Executive Vice President, Intrinseque Health Korea

“Intrinseque Health is proud of this new expansion of its operations, which has been in the works since long. This expansion will further bolster our vast array of capabilities & services, allowing us to provide robust clinical supply plans to our customers,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health.

“We are extremely proud of our team and by achieving this milestone, we look forward to fulfilling our clients’ needs more effectively, as Intrinseque Health has established itself as the most trustworthy business partner, capable of developing and executing robust clinical supply plans with a focus on quality for its customers’ clinical development programs,” said Mr. Jain.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health, is an EN ISO 13485:2016 certified, Quality Driven, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenges like, product availability and lead time, selecting strategy for in-country sourcing or import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient. Every item, no matter how big or small, needs to be available at site at the time of patient visit.