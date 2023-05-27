Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in DeKalb County, Georgia

Lithonia, GA (May 27, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lithonia, DeKalb County, Georgia. The DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, May 27, 2023. One man died following the incident. No officers were injured during this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at about 3:30 a.m., DKPD officers responded to 2346 Cragstone Court in Lithonia, GA after a 911 call about a burglary in progress. Later, responding officers were informed the burglary in progress was actually a domestic dispute involving a gun. The 911 caller indicated they were communicating by text with one of the residents who had locked himself inside his bedroom. The caller further stated he was told by the resident he could hear his mother’s boyfriend yelling at her and believed he was going to shoot her. Once on scene, responding officers were able to get the resident out of the home to safety. DKPD SWAT was called to the scene. As SWAT officers arrived, they were able to get a woman that was in the home to safety. As SWAT officers went into the home, they saw Jeremy Haugabook, 36, of Lithonia, in an upstairs bedroom armed with a handgun. Officers ordered Haugabook to drop the gun. Haugabook pointed the gun towards the officers and was shot by one officer. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.