Foundation stone was laid for Gorchu settlement in Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - A foundation stone has been laid for the Gorchu settlement in the Lachin district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

Special representative of the President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov briefed the head of state on the works to be done in the settlement.

The Gorchu settlement is located on the bank of the river of the same name. It occupies a total area of 300 hectares with the first phase’s projected area 142.54 hectares.

The first phase will see construction of 366 one-storey houses. İn the long run, it is planned to build a quarter comprised of 39 residential buildings in the settlement.

In the first phase, the facilities will include an administrative building, community club, library and internet club, medical station, hotel, sport and wellness center, restaurant, arts and crafts studio, bazaar complex and sales booths. The settlement will have 264-seat school and 140-seat kindergarten. In the long run, a 864-seat school and 280-seat kindergarten will be built in the settlement.