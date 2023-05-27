From Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Director General of ICESCO

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

In celebration of the Republic of the Azerbaijan Independence Day on 28 May 2023, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), extends its greetings and congratulations to Your Excellency and your nation’s people on this auspicious day with honor and pride.

ICESCO remains steadfast to its advocacy to stand united with its Member States in all its endeavors, including festive moments the country is commemorating. We celebrate with you and the rest of the nation on this jubilant day.

Rest assured of ICESCO’s continued support and cooperation today and the years ahead.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest considerations.

Most respectfully,

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik

Director General of ICESCO