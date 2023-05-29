'Care For Humanity' Helps Foreign Workers in Quebec and Newfoundland
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 21, 2023, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), through its charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, held simultaneous Care For Humanity events in Lévis, Quebec and St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Care packages from the INC were distributed to migrant workers who gathered at Les Galeries du Vieux-Fort (QC) and Cape Broyle Community Town Centre (NL).
Newcomers experience their own unique challenges as they labour away from their home countries. Karen Talento, a migrant worker in Newfoundland, commented on her situation as fishermen in Cape Broyle have gone on strike.
“We the [processing] plant workers have not had stable work for a month. It’s hard for us because we are the ones supporting our families in the Philippines. It’s even hard to meet our own daily needs…”
Moved to extend a helping hand, volunteers like Glenn invited as many friends and acquaintances as they could to the Care For Humanity event.
Glenn says, “It feels good to be able to help people like me, being an Overseas Filipino Worker here in Canada. [They feel] what I used to feel, when I was here alone. But I’m with my family now, and I’m grateful – so I invite every Filipino I meet.”
INC members from the provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia assembled and transported the care packages, which were filled with non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and bottled water. Following a video presentation about the Church’s global humanitarian work, a message of spiritual upliftment was delivered by Brother Eleazar Yarcia, Assistant Supervising Minister of the Ecclesiastical District of Ottawa.
Grateful for the gesture of kindness, Karen says of the INC, “It’s so rare that a religious group would travel to you, help you, even if you’re far away. [The Church Of Christ] will reach out and come in person, to visit and help those in need.”
Emerson and Edlyn Galang, who attended the event with their four children, also expressed their admiration and gratitude for the Care For Humanity project. “You [the Church Of Christ] are really like a family. … Thank you, because we have so much we can bring home with us.”
The Iglesia Ni Cristo is currently led by its Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, who is at the forefront of advocating the Bible-based teaching to do good to those who need it.
With a strong presence in 165 countries and territories, the Church’s socio-civic projects such as Care For Humanity, INCGiving, and self-sustained eco-farms are carried out on a global scale.
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
