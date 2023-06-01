Jerry "J-Man" Joyner and Antonio Swad have joined forces to create J and A Consumable Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry J-Man Joyner and Antonio Swad have joined forces to create J and A Consumable Products, a company focused on delivering innovative, affordable consumable products. Their flagship product, Buck'A Buzz, is a 10 mg delta 9 THC gummy manufactured in Texas, designed to provide a low-cost, low-altitude "buzz" to people aged 21 and up.
The design and packaging for Buck'A Buzz were expertly crafted by Studio B Design in Dallas, TX, under the leadership of MJ Moreau. With its eye-catching design and affordable price point, Buck'A Buzz has already received positive feedback from early test marketing, and one of their taglines, "Five gummies for five bucks," is quickly gaining recognition.
Buck'A Buzz offers a unique and appealing alternative to smoking cannabis flower or drinking beer, making it popular among customers of all ages. US Veterans, in particular, have expressed enthusiasm for the product, drawn to the affordable price point and low-calorie content. The product is currently in distribution mode, and J and A Consumable Products are pleased to announce that Buck'A Buzz will be available nationwide from June 1st, 2023. The team is excited to bring this innovative product to the market and to offer customers a unique and affordable way to enjoy a "buzz."
"We are thrilled with the positive feedback we have received so far for Buck'A Buzz," said Jerry J-Man Joyner, Co-Founder of J and A Consumable Products. "We believe that our product will fill a gap in the market and offer a new and exciting approach to new comers and veteran partakers alike."
Antonio Swad, Co-Founder of J and A Consumable Products, added, “We are happy to be working with Studio B on this project. Their work on branding and packaging is renown. It has allowed us to enter the CPG space at the highest level. We can't wait for customers across the country to try Buck'A Buzz and see why we believe it will be a game-changer in the consumable THC market."
For more information on Buck'A Buzz please visit the website at www.buckabuzz.com.
About J and A Consumable Products, LLC
At J And A Consumable Products, LLC, we take great pride in our commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. Our team of experts works tirelessly to ensure that our products are of the highest quality and meet the rigorous standards that our customers expect. We also provide exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that our customers receive the assistance they need to make informed decisions about their purchases. Visit www.jandaconsumableproducts.com
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner
The design and packaging for Buck'A Buzz were expertly crafted by Studio B Design in Dallas, TX, under the leadership of MJ Moreau. With its eye-catching design and affordable price point, Buck'A Buzz has already received positive feedback from early test marketing, and one of their taglines, "Five gummies for five bucks," is quickly gaining recognition.
Buck'A Buzz offers a unique and appealing alternative to smoking cannabis flower or drinking beer, making it popular among customers of all ages. US Veterans, in particular, have expressed enthusiasm for the product, drawn to the affordable price point and low-calorie content. The product is currently in distribution mode, and J and A Consumable Products are pleased to announce that Buck'A Buzz will be available nationwide from June 1st, 2023. The team is excited to bring this innovative product to the market and to offer customers a unique and affordable way to enjoy a "buzz."
"We are thrilled with the positive feedback we have received so far for Buck'A Buzz," said Jerry J-Man Joyner, Co-Founder of J and A Consumable Products. "We believe that our product will fill a gap in the market and offer a new and exciting approach to new comers and veteran partakers alike."
Antonio Swad, Co-Founder of J and A Consumable Products, added, “We are happy to be working with Studio B on this project. Their work on branding and packaging is renown. It has allowed us to enter the CPG space at the highest level. We can't wait for customers across the country to try Buck'A Buzz and see why we believe it will be a game-changer in the consumable THC market."
For more information on Buck'A Buzz please visit the website at www.buckabuzz.com.
About J and A Consumable Products, LLC
At J And A Consumable Products, LLC, we take great pride in our commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. Our team of experts works tirelessly to ensure that our products are of the highest quality and meet the rigorous standards that our customers expect. We also provide exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that our customers receive the assistance they need to make informed decisions about their purchases. Visit www.jandaconsumableproducts.com
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner
J and A Consumable Products, LLC
+1 214-762-7101
email us here