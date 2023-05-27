Premier David Eby has called two byelections for the electoral districts of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant and Langford-Juan de Fuca.
Final voting day for both electoral districts will be June 24, 2023.
Vancouver-Mount Pleasant and Langford-Juan de Fuca became vacant when Melanie Mark and former premier John Horgan resigned as MLAs earlier this year. Mark was the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature and as a cabinet minister.
For information about voting and registering to vote, call Elections BC toll-free at 1 800 661-8683, or visit: https://elections.bc.ca
