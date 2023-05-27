Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,556 in the last 365 days.

From Droupadi Murmu, President of Republic of India

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency!

On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency, the Government and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

India and Azerbaijan share a relationship with historical underpinnings. Trade and commerce between India and Azerbaijan have increased significantly lately. I hope that our engagement will mature further respecting mutual sensitivities and interests.

I avail of this opportunity to convey to Your Excellency my sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Droupadi Murmu

President of Republic of India

You just read:

From Droupadi Murmu, President of Republic of India

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more