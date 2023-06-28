Richard Godshall, Owner and Managing Partner of Ostroff Godshall, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Richard Godshall, Owner and Managing Partner of Ostroff Godshall, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Richard Godshall, Owner & Managing Partner of Ostroff Godshall, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for popular DotCom Magazine
Richard Godshall is a Pennsylvania personal injury lawyer who knows how to get the best for his clients. A fascinating interview.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Richard Godshall, Owner and Managing Partner of Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Richard Godshall joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers
The Pennsylvania based personal injury attorneys at Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers® have been nationally recognized for recovering tens of millions of dollars for injury victims from most states in the US. We have fought for our clients against negligent and reckless car, bus and truck drivers.
Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers® represents victims who are seriously injured or killed in automobile accidents, bus crashes and truck wrecks. We have won many cases on behalf of those injured because of construction accidents, frocking site incidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall accidents and dog bites and attacks. Our goal is to hold those who cause injury responsible for their actions and to get the most money possible for our clients.
The personal injury attorneys at Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers® have more than100 years of combined experience handling personal injury claims. We know what your case is worth and we know how to get you the settlement you deserve. We have a team of personal injury lawyers with expertise in building and preparing your case for a strong settlement prior to suing. We have another team of personal injury lawyers with expertise in handling your case from the time we sue, until we either settle your case for the right amount or successfully present your case to a jury.
Richard Godshall joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Richard Godshall discusses the newest offerings of Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Richard Godshall joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Richard Godshall was amazing. The success of Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Richard Godshall on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Ostroff Godshall Injury and Accident Lawyers. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Richard Godshall who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Richard Godshall”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Richard Godshall, Owner and Managing Partner, Ostroff Godshall, A DotCom Magazine Interview