Senior state official Xia Baolong concludes four-day visit to Macao

MACAU, May 27 - The Vice Chairman of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, yesterday concluded his four-day visit to Macao, and returned to Beijing.

On the last day of his busy Macao itinerary, Mr Xia had a breakfast meeting with Macao deputies respectively to the 13th and 14th National People’s Congress, and with heads of major local community organisations, to discuss local social issues.

Mr Xia was accompanied during the meeting by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon.

The senior state official then toured Macao’s four State Key Laboratories, to get a better understanding of the scientific research development work – and the training of talent – in the technology sector. The four facilities are: State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine; State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences at Macau University of Science and Technology; State Key Laboratory in the Internet of Things for Smart City at the University of Macau; and State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (AMSV) at the University of Macau.

Mr Xia was accompanied on his tour by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong.

The two officials then went to two integrated resorts, and Mr Xia listened to a presentation about the development of non-gaming tourism projects and work on expanding Macao’s overseas-visitor markets.

In the afternoon, Mr Xia took a tour of the Islands District Medical Complex, to learn about the development of the new facility. He was accompanied on that visit by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng.

Before leaving Macao, Mr Xia paid a visit to Coloane to see the latest developments in the district.