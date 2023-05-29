Dr. Jennifer London, Navy Veteran Spouse joins military families across the country to honor our fallen heroes
Following the U.S. Naval Institute annual meeting on May 10th, the Proceedings wall of the conference center was dedicated in honor of Captain J. Phillip London, USN. London served on the USNI Board and strongly supported the Institute.
Dr. Jennifer London presented two awards to graduating midshipmen at the USNA - the Captain Samuel Nicholson Naval and Marine Corps History and Leadership Prize and the Dr. J. Phillip London, Class of 1959 Cyber Security Studies Award.
My husband's legacy, featured in his memoir "Ever Vigilant," is about patriotism and the importance of supporting programs for others to learn about and appreciate America.”WASHINGTON,, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse, honored our military through notable events and interviews this month on radio and at the U.S. Naval Academy and the U. S. Naval Institute. On May 10th, she participated in the dedication of the Proceedings wall of the Naval Institute in honor of her late husband, Captain J. Phillip London, USN. On May 24th, she presented two awards to graduating midshipmen at the USNA - the Captain Samuel Nicholson Naval and Marine Corps History and Leadership Prize and the Dr. J. Phillip London, Class of 1959 Cyber Security Studies Award.
Dr. Jennifer London stated. "My husband's legacy, featured in his memoir "Ever Vigilant," is about patriotism and the importance of supporting programs for others to learn about and appreciate America. Even in a country with political, social, and economic divisions, our values remain steadfast. Our culture will determine how they are safeguarded. Our military will persevere in sustaining our free and open way of life.”
This month of May features the importance of our United States military, our greatest defense in the world, and our greatest protector of our peace. On this Memorial Day, the family of Dr. J. Phillip London, who was interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on July 23, 2021, will join military families across the country as they gather to honor our fallen heroes.
Dr. Jennifer London, the coauthor of "Ever Vigilant, Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI," who continues to carry her husband's service and his patriotism, also featured in American Liberty News' "The Republic Standard," nationally syndicated radio show "The Power Hour," and will be featured on TNT Radio "State of the Nation" on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.
All book proceeds are donated to various military organizations and charities. For information about Dr. Jennifer London’s current activities, visit www.evervigilantthebook.com.
Dr. Jennifer London maintains leadership roles in several boards and organizations, in addition to her newest appointment to the Board of Directors of the Navy League just a few months after becoming the Chair of the Navy League Foundation Board. She also serves on the Board of the National Navy Museum Development Foundation, the National Council of the White House Historical Association, and Trustee of the George Mason University Foundation. She has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. Jack London. Many of her current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives, and she is the founder of the National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
