Quảng Trị attracts investment in logistics ​

VIETNAM, May 27 - QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị Province is calling for investment in logistics and accelerating infrastructure constructions at border crossings and seaports, aiming at becoming a centre for product transshipment on the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC).

EWEC connects with two seaports: Cửa Việt and Mỹ Thuỷ seaports, and the main South-NorthEast maritime traffic systems.

Cửa Việt seaport has a capacity of over 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually. The logistics infrastructure attracts investment through the extension of shipyards, which will be more than 11 hectares and be finished by 2024.

Mỹ Thuỷ seaport has a total investment of VNĐ14.200 billion with ten shipyards in 685 hectares. It also has a shipyard to transship goods from Myanmar, Laos, and Northeast Thailand through La Lay international border gate.

Moreover, Quảng Trịnh Province and Sanvannakhet (Laos) cooperate to build Lao Bảo-Densavan joint cross-border Economic-Commercial Zones in 2024. The project has attracted numerous domestic and foreign enterprises to do surveys and propose investment plans.

According to the draft of the pilot project to build the cross-border Economic-Commercial Zones, the investment source mainly comes from enterprises in the form of public-private partnerships (PPP).

The province also lures investment in logistics in the Southeast Economic Zone of Quảng Trị.

The logistics service centre project in the Southeast Quảng Trị Economic Zone has an investment capital of over VNĐ2 trillion (US$85.2 million) covering nearly 71 hectares and has been implemented from 2020 to 2025.

It aims to be a service centre for freight forwarding and storage, consignment supervision, and transportation of goods.

According to the representative of the People’s Committee of Quảng Trị Province, they have encouraged investment in the logistic project and boosted the infrastructure at Lao Bảo and La Lay international border gates. — VNS