Now Hiring: Boston Police Emergency Communications Specialists

The Operations Division of the Boston Police Department serves as the critical link between the public and emergency responders in the City of Boston. The Division is the City's primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and handles all initial 911 calls and requests for assistance from the general public.

The Operations Division is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation with three (3) working shifts. New hires may be assigned to the 4 p.m. 0 12 a.m. shift, or the 12 - 8 a.m. shift.

Benefits include:
  • Health insurance
  • Paid holidays and vacation
  • Mass deferred compensation
  • Great retirement options

