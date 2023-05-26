City Council Recognizes Boston Emergency Medical Services Week

During this week’s City Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing the contributions of Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and recognized Boston Emergency Medical Services Week.

Boston's EMS plays a vital role working on the front lines of public health and public safety priorities, including infectious diseases, homelessness, addiction and so much more. They are one of three public safety agencies who respond to 9-1-1 calls in the City of Boston.

Members of Boston EMS answered calls for over 134,000 medical emergencies in 2022, serving residents across every neighborhood of the city. The department has implemented two new mobile integrated healthcare programs, including the 9-1-1 call transfer of eligible and interested behavioral health patients to mental health clinicians, as well as an alternative destination program for patients experiencing substance use disorder.

This year’s National EMS Week theme is EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins. The Council honors the contributions of the Boston EMS department and recognizes May 21 – 27, 2023, to be Boston Emergency Medical Services Week.