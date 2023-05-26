UPDATE NO. 1 St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4003933
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 / 2040 hours
STREET: Island Pond Rd.
TOWN: Newark
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Ln.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ian Cunningham
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end.
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rene Morse
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major front end.
INJURIES: Major – but not believed to be life threatening.
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: The Vermont State Police are identifying Operator 1 as Ian Cunningham, 54, of Walden and Vehicle 1’s passengers as Marvin Johnson, 41, of Walden and Mackenzie Kirby, 26, of Walden. Kirby remains hospitalized but in stable condition. Operator 2 (Morse) was transported from North Country Hospital to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he is also in stable condition.
The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.
***Initial news release, 2:49 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023***
On 05/25/2023, at approximately 2040 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Island Pond Road in the Town of Newark, VT, near the intersection of River Lane. Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle 1, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling north and Vehicle 2, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling south. Vehicle 1 crossed left of center and began traveling north in the southbound lane, striking Vehicle 2 head on. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.
The operator of Vehicle 1 succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Further information of the deceased operator involved will be released pending notification to next-of-kin. Vehicle 1 - front seat passenger was initially transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital but was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with major-life-threatening injuries. Vehicle 1 - back seat passenger was transported to North Country Hospital with major injuries but at this point are not believed to be life threatening. The operator of Vehicle 2, Rene Morse was transported to North Country Hospital with major injuries but at this point are also not believed to be life threatening.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881.
Members of Vermont State Police - Crash Reconstruction Team, Newark Fire Department, Sutton Fire Department, Brighton Fire Department, Lyndon Rescue, St. Johnsbury PD, and Greniers Towing assisted at the scene.