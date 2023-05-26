UPDATE NO. 1 St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4003933

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 / 2040 hours

STREET: Island Pond Rd.

TOWN: Newark

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Ln.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ian Cunningham

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end.

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rene Morse

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major front end.

INJURIES: Major – but not believed to be life threatening.

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: The Vermont State Police are identifying Operator 1 as Ian Cunningham, 54, of Walden and Vehicle 1’s passengers as Marvin Johnson, 41, of Walden and Mackenzie Kirby, 26, of Walden. Kirby remains hospitalized but in stable condition. Operator 2 (Morse) was transported from North Country Hospital to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he is also in stable condition.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

***Initial news release, 2:49 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023***

On 05/25/2023, at approximately 2040 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Island Pond Road in the Town of Newark, VT, near the intersection of River Lane. Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle 1, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling north and Vehicle 2, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling south. Vehicle 1 crossed left of center and began traveling north in the southbound lane, striking Vehicle 2 head on. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

The operator of Vehicle 1 succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Further information of the deceased operator involved will be released pending notification to next-of-kin. Vehicle 1 - front seat passenger was initially transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital but was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with major-life-threatening injuries. Vehicle 1 - back seat passenger was transported to North Country Hospital with major injuries but at this point are not believed to be life threatening. The operator of Vehicle 2, Rene Morse was transported to North Country Hospital with major injuries but at this point are also not believed to be life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881.

Members of Vermont State Police - Crash Reconstruction Team, Newark Fire Department, Sutton Fire Department, Brighton Fire Department, Lyndon Rescue, St. Johnsbury PD, and Greniers Towing assisted at the scene.