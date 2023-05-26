Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,905 in the last 365 days.

Former Administrative Assistant Indicted in Church Theft Case

WASHINGTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Jonesborough woman accused of stealing thousands from the church where she worked.  

In August, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating a report of theft involving a former employee of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City. During the investigation, agents determined that between January 2017 and July 2022, Ashlee White (DOB: 10/1/78), who was employed as an administrative assistant at the time, used the church’s credit card to make personal purchases totaling more than $80,000.

On May 3rd, the Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ashlee White with Theft of Property over $60,000. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Administrative Assistant Indicted in Church Theft Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more