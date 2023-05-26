Former Administrative Assistant Indicted in Church Theft Case

WASHINGTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Jonesborough woman accused of stealing thousands from the church where she worked.

In August, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating a report of theft involving a former employee of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City. During the investigation, agents determined that between January 2017 and July 2022, Ashlee White (DOB: 10/1/78), who was employed as an administrative assistant at the time, used the church’s credit card to make personal purchases totaling more than $80,000.

On May 3rd, the Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ashlee White with Theft of Property over $60,000. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond.