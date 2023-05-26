New cancer centre on the way for Nanaimo

CANADA, May 26 - Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“We all want people in Nanaimo and throughout B.C. to get the health care they need, especially at a time of critical illness. I’m so glad we can bring a cancer centre to Nanaimo to provide people care and support close to home.”

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan –

“It’s crucial that we as a government work proactively to accommodate the future demand for health-care services in British Columbia, especially in growing communities like Nanaimo. The new cancer centre will help us meet the current needs of residents in Nanaimo and surrounding communities, while ensuring they have somewhere to turn to as they age, and the risk of cancer grows.”

Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum –

“A new cancer centre in Nanaimo is another step forward in reaching our provincial goal of a cancer-free future for more people. But it means more to the people residing in communities from North Cowichan to Qualicum, and the entire north Island. People rely on the current cancer-care services provided in Nanaimo. Expanding on and improving those services means patients and their loved ones will be able to live more comfortable lives.”

Dr. Kim Chi, chief medical officer, BC Cancer –

“We are excited to move forward with the Nanaimo cancer centre. This new centre will help reduce the stress of travel for families in communities throughout north and central Vancouver Island and allow them to access life-saving treatment closer to home. Significantly, it will also boost capacity for cancer care for all British Columbians, helping to meet the growing demand in this region and across the province.”

Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation –

“Nanaimo’s new cancer centre is an historic opportunity for our dedicated donor community on Vancouver Island to have a direct impact on increasing access to cutting-edge cancer care. We’re incredibly proud to partner with the provincial government and BC Cancer on such an important project.”

David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“As we move into this next stage of planning for a cancer centre in Nanaimo, we look forward to working collaboratively with our partners at Island Health and engaging local communities, patients, families and Indigenous partners. Our goal is to complement the services already delivered at BC Cancer – Victoria and to deliver person-centred, culturally safe care to people with cancer throughout Vancouver Island.”

Leah Hollins, chair, Island Health Board–

“The expansion of cancer-care infrastructure at NRGH will enable Island Health and BC Cancer to provide greater access to cancer care, treatment and diagnostics closer to home for people living in communities on central and north Vancouver Island. Having these cancer-care services available in Nanaimo will eliminate countless hours of travel time for many patients, significantly improving the patient experience, and bring life-saving cancer care to the central Island.”

Barney Ellis-Perry, CEO, Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation –

“We know cancer affects thousands of people living in the central Island region every year. We are eager to work with community donors to fundraise for critical equipment in support of these cancer-care improvements at NRGH.”

Ian Thorpe, chair, Nanaimo Regional Hospital District –

“A cancer centre in our region is desperately needed to shorten wait lists, reduce travel to other regions for treatment and provide patients with more cancer-care options closer to home. The Province’s commitment to a new cancer centre in Nanaimo provides hope for better health outcomes to the roughly 3,500 residents north of the Malahat who are diagnosed with cancer annually.”