Temporary Disaster Recovery Centers Operating in Broward County Extend the Stops

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The State of Florida and FEMA are operating Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Broward County.

Due to the unscheduled closing because of inclement weather, the temporary centers operating at these locations have added Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW 6th Street in Fort Lauderdale

Dania Beach Library/City Hall, 100 W Dania Beach Blvd. in Dania Beach

These are in addition to the fixed center locations:

Sadkin Community Center, 1176 NW 42nd Way, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Hortt Park, 1700 SW 14TH Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Hours for fixed centers are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. to noon. Closed Sundays.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, you can apply by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps, and restrooms.

In addition to the centers, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are canvassing communities affected by the April 12-14 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Broward County to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and to answer questions about federal assistance. DSA crews wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube .

For more information about recovery in Florida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4709 and floridadisaster.org/. Follow us on Twitter: @FLSERT and @FEMARegion4.