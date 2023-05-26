Department Updates Kosher and Halal Food Registry

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that the Department has updated its online kosher and halal food registry, which allows entities that certify food as kosher or halal to register with the Department as mandated. The registry also allows consumers to search for kosher or halal foods in New York State.

Commissioner Ball said, “New York is fortunate to be home to some of the best food manufacturers in the world offering a wide range of food products that reflect the diversity of our great state. Registering those who certify and sell kosher or halal products with the Department ensures every New Yorker can feel confident that the kosher and halal foods they buy in our state are in compliance with our kosher and halal registration laws”.

Food businesses that manufacture, produce, sell, or distribute food products labeled as halal or kosher are required to register with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. In addition, individuals or organizations that provide certification services, including halal and kosher foods, are also required to register with the Department.

During routine food safety inspections, the Department verifies establishments that certify halal and kosher foods are registered in compliance with New York's Kosher Law Protection Act of 2004 and New York State's Halal Foods Protection Act of 2005.

Rabbi Menachem Genack, CEO Orthodox Union Kosher, said, “Thank you, Commissioner Ball, for this initiative to try to keep certified food reliable. The OU’s kosher certification is the most trusted in the U.S. The department’s mission is to certify, promote, and educate about kosher products. The updated registry should serve as a database for consumers to research who is behind the symbols on food, certainly in line with our mission.”

Imam Borhan Uddin, Director of the Shariah Board, New York, Northeast Chapter, said “This is truly a great initiative. We commend Commissioner Ball and the entire team at the Department for this effort. HMS is one of the few registered halal certifiers in NYS. We are working very closely with the state to eradicate the cheat and deception in the halal market and recognize the businesses which have proper halal meat standards. This registration will help the proper Halal effort immensely. We humbly request all halal providers to register now. It is quick and easy. We are available to help with any difficulties.”

The online registry and registration forms are available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/food-safety/kosher-law-enforcement and https://agriculture.ny.gov/halal. Questions regarding this registration requirement can be directed to [email protected] or [email protected].

The updated the kosher and halal food registry builds on New York State’s leadership in food safety initiatives. The Department of Agriculture and Markets is at the forefront of food safety efforts in New York State, with a network of food safety inspectors that inspect New York 's retail food establishments and food manufacturing plants, as well as a state-of-the art laboratory committed to protecting and improving the health of New Yorkers through laboratory analysis, investigation, and research.