The Beauty of Spring is Flourishing at Bath Garden Center & Nursery

With the wonders of spring in full bloom, now is an excellent time to add the vibrancy of annuals to any home or garden.

Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a family-operated nursery and garden center, is excited to announce that spring is in full bloom, offering a vast array of radiant annual flowers to brighten any home. With Bath Garden Center's passionate team of gardening experts available to offer assistance, this season is shaping up to be a beautiful one!

Grown in Bath Garden Center's own greenhouses, annuals are ready for planting now that winter has shaken off its frosty fingers. Stars of the season, annuals bloom all summer long and present powerful bursts of color.

Annuals excel in a wide range of locations. Naturally, many annuals enjoy soaking up as much sunlight as possible while others thrive very well in shade. For instance, flowers such as Impatiens, Fuchsia, and Coleus happily bask in indirect sunlight. Versatile and brilliant, annuals come in a variety of styles and arrangements–hanging baskets, premade flower pots, individual flower packs, and more.

For folks looking to create annual designs all on their own, Bath Garden Center & Nursery has everything needed, including fertilizers to support and strengthen any annual. Need some help learning to care for annual flowers? Bath Garden Center has a plentiful selection of blogs online to offer gardening instruction and guidance.