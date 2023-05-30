Middle Atlantic’s Forum™ Collaboration Suite Now Available in Modus VR
Forum Collaboration Suite provides the perfect workspace for hybrid collaboration.FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Atlantic, a brand of Legrand | AV and a leading provider of AV furniture, power distribution, thermal management, cable management, and accessories, is pleased to announce the addition of their innovative collaboration furniture, Forum Collaboration Suite, in Modus VR, a leading virtual reality software provider.
Forum Collaboration Suite creates the perfect workspace when hybrid collaboration is required in either open or closed spaces. The two main elements of Forum Collaboration Suite are “The Forum Display Stand” and “The Forum Table”, which presents several options for configuration. The Forum Display Stand has ample equipment mounting features for all video conferencing component needs. Included is a display mount for 1 or 2 displays and a display shroud properly outfitted with acoustic felt to minimize noise levels and provide crystal-clear audio for both in-person and remote audiences. The Forum Table options perfectly complement The Forum Display Stand while accommodating flexible hybrid videoconferencing scenarios. The three to five-person and five to seven-person Angle Table is excellent for meetings with mostly in-person attendees while supporting meeting equity for remote participants. The three-person Arc Table or two-person Rectangle Table is perfect for meetings with mostly remote attendees while conversely supporting in-person attendees. They can even be connected together to make larger arcs. With several configurations available, Forum Collaboration Suite makes a wonderful asset to any workspace collaboration.
Modus VR, a leader in virtual reality software, offers the latest innovations in VR and visual experience for both commercial and residential products. They provide designers, architects, A/V integrators, and space planners with the enhanced ability to create and optimize residential and commercial spaces in real-time with A/V technology, furniture, and other design elements. With Modus VR’s revolutionary tools, users can try different options in seconds to instantly make decisions that best utilize the use of the room and technology. Middle Atlantic is proud to partner with Modus VR and support their technology to enhance VR experiences for customers and offer the Forum Collaboration Suite for hybrid collaboration space designs.
Middle Atlantic, a brand of Legrand | AV and a leading provider of AV furniture, creates exciting AV experiences through innovative solutions and outstanding service. Leading the way as AV industry leaders and partners, Legrand | AV brands unite to create a powerhouse union that provides a full range of offerings, connecting people through technology in education, corporate, house of worship, government, and more. Middle Atlantic is committed to upholding a culture of sustainability both globally and locally. With a vast array of products, Middle Atlantic offers the finest in racks and enclosures, AV furniture, power distribution, thermal management, cable management, and accessories.
