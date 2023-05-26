Dive into World Oceans Day at Zoo Miami with Captain Coral’s Scavenger Extravaganza 2023!
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 4th, Coral Restoration Foundation™ (CRF™) is kicking™ off its world-renowned Coralpalooza™ celebrations at Zoo Miami with an event for kids of all ages that promises interactive reef conservation experiences and captivating challenges – Captain Coral’s Scavenger Extravaganza 2023.
Captian Coral and his crew are descending on Zoo Miami on June 4th to kick of World Oceans Day celebration
With edutainment stations hidden throughout Zoo Miami, Captain Coral’s Scavenger Extravaganza immerses visitors in a thrilling, educational adventure. The Zoo-wide scavenger hunt introduces learners of all ages to captivating coral biology and highlights the urgent need to protect Florida's endangered coral reefs. At each station, participants can undertake hands-on challenges, logging completed stations on an interactive app, to win a prize once they have completed every stage.
Cristina Heredia, Exhibits Manager at Zoo Miami, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying, "For the past two years, CRF™ has been coming to Zoo Miami’s Conservation Action Center every month, to introduce our guests to the wonder of Florida’s Coral Reefs and their efforts to save and restore it. It is a popular addition to our educational and guest engagement programming, and so we are excited to welcome Captain Coral and Captain Coral’s Scavenger Extravaganza!”
Participation is easy; all guests need to do is visit Zoo Miami on June 4th between 10 am and 3 pm, download the interactive Eventzee app, and log their progress at the CRF™ edutainment stations throughout the zoo. Captain Coral will be on hand greeting adventurers, providing guidance, and awarding prizes to triumphant treasure hunters.
Join Captain Coral's Scavenger Extravaganza at Zoo Miami on June 4th, 2023, and get involved in a global effort to protect our oceans and coral reefs.
