Nearly $1M Raised For Oliver Scholars Youth at Annual Gala
Celebrities, Donors and Notable Guests Attend Gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City
the Oliver Scholars community was reminded of what happens when diverse allies come together to enact positive change.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At Chelsea Piers' Lighthouse, Oliver Scholars celebrated its Annual Gala honoring the outstanding achievements of Terry-Ann Burrell '95 and Eric Epstein who were honored as this year's Champions of Excellence. The Gala raised nearly $1 million; the highest ever raised at an Oliver Scholars Gala. Terry-Ann Burrell is the Chief Financial Officer of Beam Therapeutics, while Eric Epstein is Managing Member and President at Davidson Kempner Capital Management.
— Dr. Danielle Cox, CEO
Oliver Scholars Alumni Chymeka Olfonse ‘92, Jamillah Hoy- Rosas ‘94, and Paul Williams ‘02 were also recognized for their outstanding achievements in Scholarship, Leadership, and Service core pillars of the organization and for their dedication to giving back. Class of 2023 Excellence Award recipient Anaku Heru gave a heartfelt speech on her scholar's journey which received a standing ovation.
Throughout its 39-year history, Oliver Scholars has been transforming the lives of Black and Latinx students by offering them historic scholarship programs that help them realize their full potential. Through a multifaceted approach of assistance, students from historically under-represented communities in New York City are fast-tracked for success at leading independent schools and prestigious colleges. The organization's commitment to providing crucial support to its Scholars ensures their success, empowering them to give back to their community, nation, and the world.
Over 300 notable guests enjoyed a festive evening of celebration, music, dining, and dancing. Renowned Comedian Chuck Nice brought his dynamic hosting and fundraising skills to the event for another year. Megan Alexander of CBS Network’s Inside Edition presented the Alumni Awards and Grammy Award Winner Jeff Redd attended as well.
The event's musical entertainment was provided by The Collective and the legendary DJ Tony Touch who has worked with great artists such as Eminem, Big Daddy Kane, Wyclef Jean, and Mos Def delighted the crowd with an energetic selection of favorite songs to help bring the memorable evening to a close.
CEO Dr. Danielle Moss Cox expressed her gratitude regarding the many supporters of Oliver Scholars and their continued devotion to their work with its young scholars. "Last night the Oliver Scholars community was reminded of what happens when diverse allies come together to enact positive change. We thank our Board of Trustees, Alumni, and community for helping to ensure that future generations of high achieving Black and Latinx students in New York City will have access to the kinds of rigorous educational opportunities that we know transform lives, families, and communities.”
ABOUT OLIVERS SCHOLARS
• Approximately $9 million in financial aid is awarded to Scholars each year by our partner schools.
• 91% of Scholars in the Class of 2022 were accepted to a U.S. News & World Report top-100 college or university.
• 100% of Scholars graduate from high school.
• 96% of Scholars say they feel more academically prepared because of Oliver.
• Historically, more than 30% of Scholars have attended an Ivy League University.
Bee Season Events once again served as the evening’s production and fundraising partner.
SPECIAL THANKS
Additional thanks to the supporters who made this year’s event possible - Adrian Millan ’94, Wendy Millan, Apollo Jets LLC, Ashton Newhall, Bank of America, Benjamin Griswold, Benjeil Edghill ’94, Mary Ann Edghill, Carlos Rangel, CITCO, CITI, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Dilma and Stephen Dowicz, Dorethea B. Schlosser and Thomas M. Kopczynski, Eric and Julie Epstein, Evercore, Goldman Sachs & Co., Hall Capital Partners LLC, Jeffries, Jenna and Paul Segal, Jim Lim, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Keith Canton ’93, Symonne Canton, Laura and Sanford Michelman, Mitch Jacobson, Robbie Huffines, Sara Adler and Paul Gotlieb, Sessa Capital, Terry-Ann Burrell ’95, The Botta Family Charitable Fund, The Landis Family, Thomas L. Kempner Jr. Foundation Inc. Fund, Tiedemann Advisors and Várde.
To find out more about Oliver Scholars or to make a donation, visit www.oliverscholars.org.
###
Theresa O'Neal
Global Spectrum Group LLC
+1 917-445-7495
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube